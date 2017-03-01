It’s the Province’s second annual “Red Tape Reduction Day,” and the BC government is highlighting all the work it has done to eliminate unneeded rules.

Over the past year, the Province has taken action on more than 200 of the 500 ideas submitted by citizens. These include streamlining business processes and electronic statements for credit unions, speeding up palliative care access, and initiating an online child adoption portal.

This time last year, Vice President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Laura Jones and her colleagues requested the BC government make it easier for British Columbians to submit tape-reducing ideas, which was the birth of the Help Cut Red Tape website.

She calls BC a leader in reduction efforts, and says it’s “probably the best jurisdiction in North American at reducing red tape.” She recommends you visit the website if you have any ideas to speed up business and access to government programs.

“There is a red tape button right on the main government web page you can go to if you have irritants, from small things to big things,” she says, “I think it’s important that government pay attention to the whole range of things that irritate people so we were very pleased to see that.”

In a prepared statement, Coralee Oakes, the province’s Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, also feels the past 12 months have been successful.

“Red tape reduction is all about making government services and programs easier to use. This past year, we’ve simplified small estate probates, improved document sharing between credit unions and their members, and made it simpler for people with guide or service dogs coming to B.C. to have the same rights as those within B.C.”

The province adds it’s been recognised internationally for its red tape reduction efforts. Japan, the U.S. House of Representatives, and the American states Illinois and Kentucky have all modelled their strategies on the B.C. approach.