Environment Canada is calling for snow in the area by the end of the weekend.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau with Environment Canada says Smithers could be seeing 10 to 20 centimetres by the beginning of next week.

She says we could be seeing some snow tonight through Thursday evening.

“And then after it’s going to taper off, but we are going to be seeing some light flurries. So not a lot of accumulation through Friday and into the weekend, but there is potential for Sunday and Monday when we could be seeing some more snow.”

Charbonneau says February this year was colder that normal at an average of minus 6.1 degrees despite warm spells.

“It’s been colder than normal, and colder than normal right across the province – and Smithers was no different.”

The normal temperature for February is minus 4.4 degrees.