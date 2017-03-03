Banner sign regulations have a number of business owners frustrated after receiving letters to take down banners at their property.

Smithers Lumber Yard Sales Manager Chris Mitchell made a delegation to council this week urging them to take a look at the bylaw.

He says the 25 dollar permit to keep each 12 of their banners up for 30 days for only once a year makes it difficult for them to operate.

“Companies like us and Trails North are expected by our vendors to advertise on our exterior and encourage consumers to come in,” says Mitchell. “At the end of the day, it’s really just our property.”

“We’re trying to work with the town, and get them to look at this bylaw…I’m hoping that the town actually sees that this might have been a mistake.”

The Smithers Chamber of Commerce supported the Luber Yard’s delegation to council this week saying 7 other companies have received letters asking them to remove a banner.

Council will likely discuss the bylaw at their next meeting.