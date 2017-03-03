A community meeting will take place next week in Moricetown regarding the Costal Gas Link LNG pipeline ahead of a community vote.

Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief Na’moks says it’s important members get involved in the process.

“I think what they should do is remember their ancestors because everyone will be affected for decades and decades,” says Na’moks.

He’s concerned the community vote leaves people living off the reserve out of the decision and would rather see a referendum. He’s concerned the project will keep people from accessing the land throughout the Wet’suwet’en territory.

“Access is denied when theses proposed pipelines become a reality. There are liability issues with a pipeline,” says Na’moks.

The Band will be choosing a date in April for the final vote where 50 per cent or more of those in attendance are needed to make a decision.

The Band says they’ll provide balanced information at Thursday’s meeting in Moricetown.