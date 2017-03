Smithers finished 19th out of 24 with an overall 2-2 record at the Provincial junior girls basketball

championship in Langley.

Smithers ranked 18th, lost its opener 49-39 to #15 MEI of Abbotsford.

After dropping down to the consolation side, Smithers outscored PGSS 53-31, lost to R.A. McMath

48-38 and in the game for 19th and 20th beat Duchess Park 32-29.