The BC Senior Curling Championships wrapped up in Smithers over the weekend where 16 teams from across the province battled for three days for the top spot.

Coach Laurence Turney says the Smithers Secondary Boy’s Team clinched third place despite playing a solid game.

“We ended up having to do a tie breaker for second or third. It’s just one of those things – if you don’t play consistent and you don’t make the right shots at the right time.”

Turney says they won the tournament a few years back.

The winners this year are the Girl’s Team from Kitimat and the Boy’s Team from Kelowna.