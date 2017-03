Smithers RCMP says fraudsters claiming to be the Royal Canadian Legion have been soliciting for money over the phone.

The police were notified about the issue in late February after several complaints were made to the Smithers Legion by residents.

They identified it as fraud since the Legion never asks for money over the phone.

In the fall months, the Legion raises money door-to-door for the Poppy Fund.

It is always done in person by a member of the Legion with identification.