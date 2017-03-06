This Wednesday Burns Lake Council will look to adopt a provisional budget for the village.

Staff have reported a few changes since the last meeting including a five per cent increase in sewer user fees.

They’re also looking at a water engineering study for the industrial park, some campground upgrades to Spirit Square and improvements to downtown parking signage.

According to a staff report, the budget is balanced with a 106 thousand dollar contribution to capital reserves.

Staff have also reported there will be no increase in taxation.