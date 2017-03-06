The BC Safety Authority is calling on anyone in Smithers who may have had gas work done by Best Heating, Mercury Mechanical or Masoud Bahrami to contact them immediately.

The BCSA say they have identified numerous instances of unpermitted work by Bahrami that could result in unsafe conditions for gas appliances.

That could include furnaces or hot water tanks where improper work can result in a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

BCSA says the man does not have a valid license.

“BCSA cautions that other individuals who have no involvement in these events may also be named “Masoud Bahrami” or a similar name, and this notice is not a reflection of those individuals or businesses.

As a reminder, BCSA encourages home and business owners to only hire licensed and qualified contractors to perform regulated gas or electrical work. To help protect your safety and your investment, interview your contractor carefully and always ask them to show you valid permits for the work they are performing.”

They say the work could have also happened in Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert including businesses.

You can call the BCSA at 1-866-566-7233.