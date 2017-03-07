Ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will soon be roaming streets across British Columbia just in time for the busy holiday season.

BREAKING: @toddstonebc announces #bcpoli welcoming ride-sharing services in time for "busy" holiday season; says lots of work ahead @mypgnow — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) March 7, 2017

Transportation Minister Todd Stone says the provincial government will use the next nine months to consider all of the pros and cons, including passenger safety.

“We’ve seen issues arise in other jurisdictions that have rushed to incorporate ride-sharing. BC is a place where moving people and goods calls for innovative and forward-thinking solutions.”

Stone says taxi companies have shown support for allowing these services, as long as a level playing field is provided.

A $1 million funding will be put towards the industry to upgrade technology from current phone apps to crash-prevention, allowing current businesses to remain competitive in all BC communities.

Stone adds drivers will have to follow the same regime including safe-driving and criminal record checks; their car must also pass regular mechanical inspections.

More to come …