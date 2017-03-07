Laurence Turney will be Telkwa’s new Fire Chief.

Turney has been with the department for 8 years and hopes to fill former Chief Randy Cunningham’s shoes.

Cunningham was the chief for about 4 years and will stay on the force as an assistant chief.

Turney says he’ll work with the department to be “as well trained and as responsible as we could possibly be.”

Turney says replacing the chief role from within the force was a good move.

“We felt there was going to be a bit of uncertainty and a longer period where we weren’t sure what was happening,” if they waited to replace the position from outside of the force, says Turney.

Turney says with Cunningham’s help he’ll learn the ropes of being a fire Chief in a promotion from his former role as captain.