College of New Caledonia President Henry Riser stands alongside local MLA Shirley Bond in Victoria to declare March 7th as BC Colleges Day | CNC/Twitter

The provincial government has officially declared today, March 7th, as BC Colleges Day, recognizing the role public post-secondary schools, like the College of New Caledonia, play in advancing education for students of all ages.

Dean of University Studies, Dr. Chad Thompson, says they also contribute economic and social developments to BC.

“It’s estimated that CNC brings in $60 million in direct income through its activities, but in addition, there’s also probably another $150 million annually from increased income from CNC graduates.”

Dr. Thompson says in 2016, CNC saw over 700 graduates from several programs, including health sciences, human services, and especially the trades.

He adds BC’s contribution to the trades program has led to new innovations for their facilities.

“We’re getting a new heavy equipment building which will focus entirely on our heavy equipment programs within the trades. So, we’re delighted to have this and we see it as really meeting the needs of the industry here in the North.”

Since 2012, the Ministry of Advanced Education has provided more than $150 million in funding to meet the demand for trade facility upgrades.