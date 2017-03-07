The Burns Lake Band has ratified a Pipeline Benefits Agreement with the Province regarding the proposed Coastal Gas Link LNG project.

Chief Dan George says the agreement will allow the band to work with the proponent and province.

“We want to control what happens on the land in our territories. Especially stream crossings – and everything else – has major impacts on downstream salmon and other life down there,” says George. “If you’re going to go against anything you don’t have any control over what happens…but if you’re a part of it, you have a say.”

George says there were 8 people against the agreement out of 65 respondents from a survey.

He says the band has already received a little over 200 thousand dollars for a signing bonus, with other benefits rolling out once the pipeline is operational.

Geroge says none of that will happen for another 5 years.