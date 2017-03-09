Burns Lake Council passed their provisional budget last night.

Mayor Chris Beach says the process has been smooth considering the feds and province pitched in for the village’s new water towers.

“Together they are pitching in approximately 2.1 million for this project. The village will be paying $500,000,” says Beach. “They’ve basically reached the end of life, so this is a much-needed infrastructure replacement.”

As a part of the budget, Beach says 160k will be going towards improving roads with 134 thousand of that from gas taxes.

Beach says other improvements as part of the budget include Radly Beach and Spirit Square. He says all the beautification initiatives to the village have been focused on retention, and also attracting people from the lower mainland to the more affordable housing market in the village.

Council saw additional budget savings of just under 60k in salary costs for the arena due to the purchase of a freon plant that Beach says also came in under budget.

Council is also able to stow away 106 thousand in reserves while keeping tax rates flat.