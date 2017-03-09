Those looking to become an entrepreneur will be getting a kick start this weekend in Moricetown with a three-day workshop.

Program Manager Cory Stephens with the NW Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program says it’s aimed at giving participants an introduction to starting a business.

“It gives students a little taste of entrepreneurship training,” says Stephens. “It gives them an opportunity to test the water.”

He says being an entrepreneur can provide freedom and independence.

“What are your personal values? What is it out of life that you want? If you want your purpose in life to be shared with how you earn a living then maybe entrepreneurship is for you,” says Stephens.

The free workshop still has 8 spots open out of a total of 20 allowed.

It will run Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Small Feast Hall at the band office – those interested can call 1 250 600 6131.