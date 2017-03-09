BV Wholesale in Smithers is one out of 159 stores with the Overwaitea Food Group that won a pair of awards.

They won manager and store of the year for 2016.

Assistant Manager Mike Bundock says how they take care of their employees and the community is key to their success.

“If we take care of our people they take care of our customers – then our business is fine. That’s the way we look at it,” says Bundock. “Where we scored the highest on our team survey, was how we support the work-life balance.”

Mike Dandenault is the store manager of the year.