The need for a new water tower in Telkwa was brought up by Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson this week in the legislature.

Telkwa, “who’s been looking for less than (a) 2 million dollar contribution from this government towards a water tower – something as basic as safe water in their community. Yet this government can spend 16 million dollars on government advertising,” says Donaldson.

Liberal MLA Greg Kyllo says the province is aware of the different economic challenges of rural communities compared to the south.

“The Rural Dividend Fund – 25 million a year investment – now committed for an additional three years – a 100 million dollar investment to support rural communities,” says Kyllo. He says they’re committed to diversifying the northern economy.

Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen isn’t so convinced. He says the village has been cut out of any resource sharing dollars with the province.

Repen says the village will be facing some tough budget decisions to try and mend some urgent water and sewer system repairs.