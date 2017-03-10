Plans for a northern Nicola Valley Institute of Technology campus will have to wait until after the election.

NVIT offers post-secondary education with a provincial and aboriginal mandate.

President Ken Tourand says they need the Ministry of Advanced Education on board to make a final decision.

“We already work with 30 to 35 First Nations communities,” including the Lake Babine Nation, says Tourand. “What we’re looking at is if it makes sense to establish a northern campus. We haven’t made that determination yet. Right now it’s still in the exploration phase.”

Tourand says the decision would have to include both NVIT and the province.

“If I go anywhere in the north, I want to make sure I’m successful. I’m not going to establish something then be struggling for students. So we want to make sure we have community support.”

He says that includes working with communities to identify what they need in regards to post-secondary education, and what courses would be relevant to their people.

“We never presume to know what the community needs,” says Tourand.