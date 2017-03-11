Elections BC is referring its investigation into the BC Liberal Party‘s fundraising to the RCMP.

The office was looking into indirect political contributions made to the party along with other potential contraventions of the Election Act.

Chief Electoral Officer Keith Archer released a statement this morning:

“This investigation has been referred to ensure that it will in no way impede Elections BC’s administration of the provincial general election scheduled for May 9. This referral will also ensure that there is no perception that Elections BC’s ability to administer the general election in a fair, neutral and impartial manner is in any way compromised. The potential scope and timing of this matter make the RCMP the most appropriate agency to continue this investigation.”

Archer says his office may support the RCMP as this investigation progresses, but will not be providing further public comment.

Solicitor General Mike Morris spoke with My PG Now Friday afternoon, only commenting on what he’s aware of.

“I know Elections BC is looking at it. In my understanding, the Chief Electoral Officer is conducting a review of how the different parties do their fundraising across the province. It’s not directed at the Liberals, it’s directed at all the political parties.”

The investigation is currently on-going.