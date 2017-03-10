A proposed two-kilometre eastbound passing lane near Tyhee Lake, just east of Telkwa, is up for tender.

Transportation Minister Todd Stone made the announcement today that includes a passing lane on Highway 16 near Prince Rupert.

“Increasing passing opportunities for motorists will go a long way toward improving safety along Highway 16, as well as making the highway more reliable and efficient for commercial traffic,” said Stone. “These upgrades are necessary because of the growing industrial development activity in the northwest and the expansion of the Port of Prince Rupert.”

The province says there will also be improvements to the Bulkley View Rest Area.

Work is scheduled to start in June with completion expected in the fall.

37.7 million was announced by both the federal and provincial governments for five new passing lanes on Highway 16 and 37.