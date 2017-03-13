Two snowmobilers were found safe after being stranded in the backcountry area near Telkwa known as the Microwave on Sunday evening.

BC’s Emergency Coordination Centre and Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue found the snowmobilers at 7:15 p.m. after the Smithers RCMP received a report at 3:52 p.m.

Police say the two 31-year-old men weren’t prepared for the overnight winter conditions.

RCMP are reminding those venturing into the backcountry for recreation to have contingency plans and ensure someone knows when you’re leaving and returning. Police also recommend the use of emergency beacons, communication devices, extra supplies and clothing.