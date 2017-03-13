A blast of warm air will stick around Smithers this week.

A high of 7 degrees is expected for Monday followed by temperatures of 6 and 5 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, some tricky elements will still be around according to Cindy Yu with Environment Canada. “With the moisture that is coming through currently, we are dealing with the temperature warming up but also a risk of freezing rain today (Monday) associated with that warm air moving across the cold land.”

Anyone driving around town should notice the mix of snow and rain according to Yu. “We’ll be dealing with some warm rain tonight (Monday), that chance of rain showers will be turning into flurries and tomorrow a slightly bigger chance of flurries but as they day warms up we’ll be dealing with a chance of rain in the afternoon.”

The record temperature for March 13 was eclipsed back in 2015 when it reached 14.6 degrees.