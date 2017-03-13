A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a moose near Moricetown Friday evening.

New Hazelton RCMP say he was the driver of a westbound Dodge pickup truck that hit a moose on Highway 16 two kilometres west of Moricetown.

Police say an eastbound tractor trailer first collided with the moose that was then sent into the path of the pickup that landed on its roof in the ditch trapping the two occupants.

The female passenger of the pickup was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Police say the road conditions at the time of the collision were dry.

The BC Coroners Service and police continue to investigate.

Names of those involved are not being released.