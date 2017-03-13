Bulkley Valley Christian (BVCS) and Smithers Secondary schools have returned from their trip to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island at the BC Basketball Provincial Championships.

The BVCS Royals finished with a record of 2-2, good enough for 6th place out of 16 teams in the Boys Single A Tournament.

SCORES:

1) BVCS 87, Similkameen 66

2) BVCS 54, BC Christian Academy 78 (Quarter-Final)

3) BVCS 67, Sparwood 66

4) BVCS 52, Credo 66 (5th / 6th place game)

FINAL Bulkley Valley Christian defeats Sparwood 67-66 — BC 1A Boys BBall (@BC1ABoysBBall) March 10, 2017

It was a different story for the lady Royals, competing at the same Single A level on the girls side in Duncan; they would ultimately finish 16th with a record of 0-4.

SCORES:

1) BVCS 21, Unity 70

2) BVCS 37, Valemount 63

3) BVCS 26, Northside 47

4) BVCS 47, Duncan (15th / 16th place game)

Duncan Christian has defeated Bulkley Valley Christian 50-47. POG: Holly Bruce (Duncan Christian), Rose Loki (Bulkley Valley Christian) — BC'A'GirlsBasketball (@Provincials) March 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the Smither Gryphons AA Boys squad finished their year with a win in Langley, but it would be their only win of the championships.

They’d finish in 15th with a record of 1-3.

SCORES:

1) Smithers 48, King George 91

2) Smithers 83, Abbotsford Christian 114

3) Smithers 66, Pacific Academy 88

4) Smithers 75, Prince Charles 66 (15th / 16th place game)