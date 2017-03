Service BC and the Ministry of Social Development are combining their efforts to offer a one stop location in Smithers

That will include services like income assistance, drivers, fish and wildlife licensing and Medical Services Plan (MSP) all in the same place.

The announcement also includes expanded hours of service.

In the newly integrated location, Service BC will expand service hours to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Previously, SDSI services were available in person from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The province says the move will help cut red tape.