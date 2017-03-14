BC’s North Coast took two of the top 3 prizes during the 2017 Prince George Firefighters Harley Davidson Raffle on Saturday.

Spirit of the North Community Engagement Coordinator Esther Prosser says two of this year’s winners came from the Bulkley Valley and Lakes area.

“Francis Alex from New Hazleton won a $250 Harley Davidson gift certificate and our main prize winner was from Smithers and that was Arnold La Rose who won the 2017 Road King.”

Over the past 20 years, the partnership between the firefighters and Spirit of the North has raised $850,000 to purchase new medical equipment.

Prosser adds the funds have benefitted health care across the north. “That money has been used here in the north in places like Prince George and our outlying areas to purchase medical equipment. Most of the equipment they have purchased actually relate to children’s health so we have a lot of pieces in our paediatric unit that were purchased from this raffle.”

The money raised from the 2017 raffle will support a new Hamilton G5 Ventilator which should prove to be a valuable piece of equipment according to Prosser.

“It can be used pretty much across the patient population and in any area of the hospital it might be used in like the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.”

All 3,500 tickets for the raffle were sold-out prior to the draw on March 11.