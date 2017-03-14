Service BC announced they’ll be partnering with the Ministry of Social Development to offer a one stop location in Smithers for a variety of government services.

The province says the move will help cut red tape combining services like MSP, income assistance and licensing in the same place.

“Providing British Columbians with easy, one-stop access to information and integrated government-wide services is a priority for our government. This expansion in Smithers marks our commitment to continuously improve Service BC in order to best suit British Columbians’ busy lifestyles,” says Amrik Virk, Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens’ Services.

In the newly integrated location, Service BC will also expand service hours to 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Previously, SDSI services were available in person from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The Smithers expansion marks the 36th Service BC location offering SDSI services throughout British Columbia.