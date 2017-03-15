Smithers council is re-opening discussions on the sign bylaw after several businesses voiced their frustration around banner sign regulations.

A delegation was made to council by the Chamber of Commerce and the Smithers Lumber Yard about several letters sent out to businesses asking them to comply with banner sign regulations.

The sign bylaw stipulates businesses along the highway can only have a banner sign up for one month out of the year.

Smithers Lumber Yard Sales Manager Chris Mitchell says the current rules keep them from advertising their vendors throughout the year.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach says the town will hold off on enforcing banner sign regulations while council looks for a solution.

“It’s going to take some time and some effort to work with the highway businesses to really look at the bylaw and see if it’s meeting their needs – and then to work with the community to make sure the bylaw is creating the kind of aesthetics we want for our highway corridor,” says Bachrach.

“As much as we had hoped the sign bylaw was put to bed, I think this piece didn’t quite receive as much attention in the first kick of the can.”