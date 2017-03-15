BC SPCA constables have seized 13 adult dogs, seven puppies and seven horses from a property in Cheslatta, south of Burns Lake.

The SPCA says the owner didn’t live on the property and left the dogs tethered outdoors. The seized dogs, primarily Australian shepherds and mixed breeds, included six puppies under two days old and one three-week-old puppy.

They also say many of the animals showed signs of dehydration and were underweight. The horses they found had no shelter or water and limited access to food.

The dogs and puppies are being cared for by staff and volunteers at the North Cariboo SPCA branch in Prince George and the horses are being housed with a Prince George equine rescue group.

“We’re happy that these animals are now safe and getting the care they need,” says Jamie Walsh, manager of the North Cariboo SPCA.

“The adult dogs are doing well in the shelter and the mom and her babies are in foster care to ensure the young puppies can be cared for around the clock.”

The BC SPCA continues to investigate and may be recommending charges of animal cruelty.