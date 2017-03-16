A winner has been selected in the Stikine MLA’s 7th annual contest “Score One For Democracy.”

Araceli O’Coffey, a grade 9 student at Bulkley Valley Christian School, wrote the winning essay for the contest geared towards youth in the riding.

“This year, because of the upcoming provincial election, we asked young people to reflect on the following question: There is a provincial election May 9. As a young person, what message would you like to tell politicians about what matters to you?” says MLA Doug Donaldson.

O’Coffey wrote in her essay about the need for a curriculum change to put “more focus on the practical things needed in the ‘real world.”

“I think that we should change the curriculum because the kids of my generation must be prepared for what comes next without becoming too dependent on our parents as some of us are,” wrote O’Coffey.

“Getting a good education is very important for everyone, but it lacks the teaching of skills needed for the ‘real world’ like how to manage your money and how to pay taxes. There is a big gap between what we learn in school vs. what we need to know later on in the future.”

O’Coffey and her dad will fly to Vancouver courtesy of Central Mountain Air and attend the March 16 Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars game featuring the return of Dan Hamhuis to Vancouver.

“I want to thank all contest entrants for their thoughtful submissions and congratulate Araceli for her essay that captured the attention of the judges,” says Donaldson. “That’s the kind of direct feedback from a teenager in secondary school that helps me as an MLA provide input on policy and curriculum discussions.”

Here’s a link to Araceli O’Coffey’s essay.