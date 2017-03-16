A Go-Fund-Me Page has raised over $40,000 in three days to help a widow and her newborn baby after a devastating crash took the life of the father.

32-year-old David Hall was driving a Dodge pickup when it collided with a moose last Friday near Moricetown. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene. His wife Kimberley, who was a passenger in the collision, was air-lifted to hospital to undergo an emergency c-section to deliver a premature baby boy.

New Hazelton RCMP say an eastbound tractor trailer first collided with the moose that was then sent into the path of their oncoming Dodge pickup. After hitting the moose, the pickup subsequently landed on its roof in the ditch trapping the two occupants.

“David never got to meet his son, who looks so much like him, but his large and loving family and his community of friends will make sure he grows up knowing the wonderful man his father was,” it reads on the Go-fund-Me page.

“We will never be able to fill David’s big shoes, but with this fund we can help give his son the best start at life.”

In loving memory of David Hall