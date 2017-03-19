British Columbians have taken well to a new initiative from the provincial government.

The Province has sold 10,000 special BC Parks license plates since starting the campaign on January 29, 2017. Each plate has one of three unique-to-BC designs: a Kermode bear, snowy Purcell Mountains, or Howe Sound.

License plate sales have totaled $150,000, all of which the government is re-investing in the Park Enhancement Fund to better BC Parks’ programs and services.

These plates are also a part of the Province’s BC Parks Future Strategy, which aims to hire more park rangers and invest $22.9 million to building 1,900 new campsites.