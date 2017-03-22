Map shows key areas along Hwy 16 corridor where more transit options will be in force | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The provincial government says it is more than doubling its funding for the Highway 16 Transportation Plan due to high demand.

BC will now provide $2 million dollars in grants to support communities along the highway as they expand local transit options.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad says this will include $752,000 to help purchase vehicles, and $1.2 million for operating costs.

“It’s an opportunity for community to be able to provide services whether that’s for seniors, or that’s for First Nations, or where that’s for women, it’s all part of how the community will work to be able to support its people.”

The total funding for the action plan now sits at $6.4 million, which will be distributed over the next three years.

Saik’uz First Nations Chief Jackie Thomas says she’s excited to see recommendations taking place when calls of action started 11 years ago.

“It’s not just for our women’s safety, it’s even for basic transportation which the north, we are really short on. In the south, they do have SkyTrain lines, buses, taxis, and even Uber.”

She says for First Nations communities, it can be a struggle to get to important places, like hospitals for appointments or emergencies.

For indigenous women in particular, Chief Thomas adds this will help them feel safer when travelling along the corridor.

“I think they’ll feel like there are actually people that care about them. I think they’ll be happy; it’s a small step and I look forward to more of them.”

Preference is being given to First Nations groups and remote communities.

Recipients include the Fraser Lake and Area Community Bus Service, the Gitanmaax Band and the Village of Granisle.