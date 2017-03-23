TheBC Nurses Union (BCNU) is calling today’s rally in Smithers a success.

“Great day for a rally and we had a great turnout,” says Christine Sorensen, Vice President of the BCNU. “We had about 60 of our members from across northwest BC join us here in Smithers for the rally. Members of the public team and we certainly had candidates in coming election so that was fantastic.”

The lunchtime event was to raise awareness about the concerns that nurses have about the state of health care in northern BC.

“We were looking to raise awareness in the public that nurses have concerns about healthcare that being provided here and their own personal safety. Members of the public joined us – we certainly had lots of honks and waves. It really reinforced to the nurses that…they feel valued up here by the public.”

North West nurses rally in Smithers for recruitment & retention, and community nurse education! #SafePatientCare pic.twitter.com/a9IFOiFM5Q — BCNU (@BCNursesUnion) March 23, 2017

The rally took place in front of local MLA Doug Donaldson’s Main Street office and Sorensen says they did hear from him.

“MLA Donaldson supported our rally. His office representative came out and read a bulletin and he certainly was supportive of the work that nurses are doing here in the north.”

Sorensen says the main areas of concern for the BCNU are nurse recruitment and retention in northern BC and workplace safety. The hope is these issues will become part of the provincial conversation in the lead up to May’s election.