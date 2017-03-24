Smithers has secured more grant funding this week for the Regional Airport Modernization Project.

The province announced 750 thousand dollars for the airport project through a BC Air Access grant.

The province says the money will be for safety upgrades and improvements to the terminal building. The upgrades are aimed at improving passenger flow, security screening and baggage handling.

The modernization project will expand the holding and seating areas along with additional bathrooms in the holding area among other improvements.

The cost of the project is 8.17 million dollars.