School district 54 is looking at starting class times 15 minutes later in the morning.

Chair of the board Les Kearns says both the Smithers and Houston Secondary Schools are on board.

“I don’t know if it will make a big difference of not, but I’m sure it will make a difference. The more we can do to have kids at school than being late the better off we all are,” says Kearns.

He says now they’ll be looking to see if the elementary schools feel the same way. He says making the change district-wide would keep bus scheduling running smooth.

“We also did some research in the area and discovered that we probably start our high schools earlier than any other high schools in the northwest.”