Tonight, for 60 minutes, the Earth will be in the dark recognizing the hour of no power for a 10th straight year.

Starting 8:30PM local time, people are encouraged to turn off their lights, power down their computers, kill the heaters, and stay at home with family and friends.

Check out these amazing #EarthHour highlights from Fiji, South Korea, Australia,

Philippines, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan! ❤️🌏 pic.twitter.com/vRtMFh8A2Y — Earth Hour (@earthhour) March 25, 2017

REAPS Chair Terri McClymont says this is to take a stand for climate change.

“We’re taking that step to think about what we can do to help the Earth; to help fight climate change. This one small hour unites us around the world.”

She hopes people will consider continuing this trend of saving as much power as possible after this event, as well as recognizing other issues facing the Earth.

“Whether its resource extraction, whether it’s recycling or composting, or talking about our water quality, all these things unite us together on one collective evening to think about ways that we can empower each other to make a small difference.”

BC Hydro’s last recorded percentage of energy saved in Northern BC was 4% back in 2012, while the entire province collectively saved 2%.

International landmarks turning off their power from 8:30PM-9:30PM include the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building in New York City, and Niagara Falls in Ontario.

VIDEO: