Smithers Council will look at implementing six calls to action from the Access Smithers Age Friendly Assessment.

Through public consultation and research, they found that sidewalks are a top priority to make the town more age-friendly and accessible

Council will also look at several proposed locations for a new BV Search and Rescue Building

Council asked staff for alternative locations after BVSAR indicated they want to build an addition on their current Ranger park Location

And council will also look at a gathering shelter for Veterans Park with 20 thousand dollars allocated for its construction

Council meets tomorrow (TUES) at 6:30 p.m.

Here a full version of the agenda.