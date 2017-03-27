The stats of drivers aged 15-24 accounting for 24 per cent of fatalities is a tragic reality that the program P.A.R.T.Y hopes to turn around.

The ‘Prevent Alcohol and Risk Related Trauma in Youth’ (P.A.R.T.Y) program is based on the understanding that 90 per cent of all injuries are preventable.

170 Students 15 and older from both Smithers and Houston Secondary will learn from EMS services, local police, health authorities and non-profit groups about the realities of driving.

“The students go to the hospital – to the trauma room – to see where it starts and where you end up – to pretty much learn the whole aspect of it,” says Prevention Councillor Inder Grewal.

“A lot of victims or survivors; they come and give different speeches and it’s very empowering and it’s very powerful to see how it has impacted their life.”

According to the Canadian Data report, road injuries, falls and self-harm are the leading causes of emergency room visits.

ICBC and Smithers Secondary PAC helped to financially support the program that has been running for the last 30 years.

The program will be from May 1st to 5th in Smithers.