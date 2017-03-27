Houston used a Newfoundland tradition over the weekend to celebrate the U-16 Girls Ringette Team’s provincial championship win this year.

Coach Dwayne Anderson says they were able to win all five of their games.

“There’s been two other provincial champions for ringette in Houston. I think the last one was over 15 to 16 years ago. It’s a big deal in any sport when you’re from a small northern place to bring home a provincial championship,” says Anderson. “The girls worked really hard all year.”

The celebration over the weekend included a motorcade of fire trucks across town, something the community helped put together, explains Anderson.

“We have lots of players from Newfoundland or their parents are from Newfoundland. The community kind of came together to celebrate with us and we brought the fire trucks out to drive across town. It’s just been great for our community.”