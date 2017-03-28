An underground gold-copper mining project 250 kilometres north of Smithers has been given the green light by the federal government this month.

Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna made the announcement saying the proposed Kemess Underground Project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

“This project benefitted from a thorough, science-based environmental assessment, including meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups and the public, which enabled an informed decision by both governments,” said McKenna in a release.

The project, proposed by AuRico Metals Inc., will have to adhere to 87 legally binding conditions to reduce or eliminate impacts of the project on the environment.

The BC Government conducted the environmental assessment of the Kemess Project on behalf of the federal government.

The proponent is now required to obtain regulatory permits before construction can begin.