The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund awarded the Village of Burns Lake $21,000.

The funding will be out to good use according to NKDF Manager, Britta Boudreau.

“They’re going to undertake an economic diversification project, they’re going to do a community engagement component to attract and retain residents and just look at diversifying the economy.”

The Grassy Plains Community Hall Association also received a financial boost on Tuesday from the NKDF.

The Board approved $14,000 to upgrade the Grassy Plains Community Hall according to Boudreau. “They’ve been granted money to repair the roof on the community which is very well used in the Southside.”

The NKDF approved $88,000 to support three projects.

The next deadline to request funding is April 12.