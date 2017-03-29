The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is writing to the “BC minister responsible for housing” about the province’s Energy Step Code.

The Code says that within 15 years, all new homes and buildings are to produce as much energy as they consume to be a ‘net zero’ energy building. The idea is that the province makes it voluntary for now so it can be implemented in ‘steps.’

Chair of the District Bill Miller says the code will raise building costs and slow the rate of new developments. He says costs are different here in the north.

“The intention is right, but as is usually the case with legislation that the province brings forth on a provincial-wide scope; we get lumped in with Metro Van,” says Miller.

In the letter, it also expresses concerns that the Step Code and the associated construction and expertise costs could exceed the market value of buildings in the regional district.

Miller says he would rather see a passive housing standard that looks to boost energy efficiency.