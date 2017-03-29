Buy Low Foods are reviewing the opportunity to open a grocery store in Houston.

President Daniel Bregg says they’re in discussions to see if Houston is a viable location.

“It’s too early for me to say with any certainty where that will go. But what I can tell you is that I’m certainly impressed with the warmth and passion with the people that have written to me so far. I’m hopeful that we’ll have the opportunity to serve this community,” says Bregg.

He says he’s received more letters than he can count from people in Houston.

Mayor Shane Brienen recently wrote a letter to Buy Low Foods encouraging them to open a grocery store in the community. Brienen wrote in the letter that since that loss their grocery store in June 2016, the community has become more vulnerable to retail leakage in neighbouring communities.