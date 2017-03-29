Several Charges have been laid after New Hazelton RCMP conducted a search warrant at a local residence.

43-year-old Lane Steven Peepchuk is facing 11 charges in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Charges include aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, forcible confinement, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, possession for the purposes of trafficking and failure to comply with a probation order.

Peepchuk remains in custody and will appear in Hazelton Provincial court Tuesday, April 4th.

RCMP say it’s an active and ongoing investigation.

New Hazelton RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact them at 250 842 5244.