So far, three candidates will have their name on the ballot for Stikine MLA in the 2017 BC election.

Representing the Christian Heritage Party, Rod Taylor has been the director of the Smithers-Telkwa Pro-life Society and has been a Director of the Bulkley Valley District Hospital Society.

Liberal Candidate Wanda Good is the Gitanyow Deputy Chief Councillor and advocated for bringing a bus service along highway 16.

And NDP Incumbent Doug Donaldson, who has been the MLA since 2009, currently serves as the opposition spokesperson for energy and mining.

The Smithers Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates meeting Wednesday, April 26th from 7-9 at the Della Herman Theatre.

The election is May 9th.