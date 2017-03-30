French immersion will continue in Hazelton from Kindergarten through grade 12 after a Coast Mountain Board of Education vote this week.

The decision will include the communities of Terrace and Kitimat.

The board has also requested district staff to research the possibility of offering video-conferencing courses in the district.

The board says they support working with the Canadian Parents for French Chapters in Hazelton to seek other government funding for French immersion.

The decision comes after the board received a report including feedback from stakeholders and a review of French immersion programming in other school districts.