The First Nations Major Projects Coalition has a new strategy for upcoming projects.

The alliance helps each of its 31 northern BC First Nations when faced with questions regarding major projects. When dealing with things like pipelines, the Coalition aids with financial term sheets, models to access capital, and the development of the of First Nation environmental standards for project assessments.

Coalition Chair Joe Bevan says this networking also brings a strong social aspect to the north.

“Hearing about the projects in other nations that are affecting other nations is already picked up everyone’s capacity, and education levels, and knowledge in certain areas of what’s happening the rest of the province.”

In adopting this new plan, the Coalition can apply the last two years of pooled resources and knowledge.

“What we want to do is level the playing field and say ‘okay, let’s help you determine what’s in front of you and break it down for you and so that you could understand this and that you could make an informed decision,’” says Bevan.

The Coalition is exploring new economic and environmental opportunities to create an interest in ownership.

The next meeting is June 22 & 23 2017.