Temperatures in Smithers were a little colder than normal in March according to Environment Canada.

The average high was -1.2 degrees while the normal high hovers around the freezing mark.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it was also a drier month.

“We had 9.9 millimeters of precipitation in Smithers compared to 20.6 which is normal so about half as much.”

Much like the rest of the region, temperatures should reach double digits next week.

It might not be the sunniest forecast, but it should still be a good week according to Charbonneau.

“We might see a little bit less sun at the beginning of the week with a mix of sun and cloud but temperatures are expected to climb to around 11 or 12 degrees by the middle of next week.”