The possibility of a French First language school in the Bulkley Valley will be explored at a public meeting next Wednesday in Smithers.

Melanie Morin, who’s first language is French, says they’ll also be learning about minority language education rights in the charter. Lawyer Nicolas M. Rouleau, who’s been involved in starting French first schools in other areas of the country, will be at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We just want to explore the possibility….we’re putting that information out there that people need to know,” says Morin.

Morin says they also want to know how many people in the area are French speakers that may be interested in pursuing education. She says that will help in building support for a school.

“We’re trying to find out how many families are out there. Right now it’s exploratory just to see what’s possible.”

She says right now there isn’t a lot of support to have French a part of education for Francophone families living in the valley. She says the only option is to enrol into French immersion.

The meeting is at the Heritage Meeting room at the train station in Smithers next Wednesday at 5 p.m.